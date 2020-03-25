Report shares how much Tottenham pay Mourinho compared to Liverpool's Klopp

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Spurs have two of the world's best paid coaches but how do Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp compare to the rest?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has overtaken Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Jose Mourinho in the list of the world’s best-paid football coaches, according to the Mirror (25 March, page 46).

For the first time since 2005, a former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Manchester United boss is no longer in the top two.

Mourinho returned to the Premier League touchline in late-2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs and (insert your own Daniel Levy joke here), it seems that he was willing to accept a pay packet lower than he is used to in order to get his managerial career back on track.

The Portuguese still takes home an eye-watering £20.9 million a year, but that is £900,000 less than Klopp currently earns at Anfield.

Few would argue that the affable German doesn’t deserve to rise up the rankings, however, after inspiring Liverpool to their sixth European title last season.

When the Premier League season resumes, the top-flight trophy will be heading to Merseyside for the first time in three decades.

Klopp is still well adrift of Diego Simeone, the world’s best-paid coach on a staggering £36 million, however, with Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola making up the podium.

Interestingly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is nowhere to be seen in the top ten.

It seems that the relative rookie is being remunerated a damn sight less than Mourinho was when he was scowling his way through the fixture list at Manchester United, although it is fair to say the Norwegian cannot hold a candle to his predecessor’s silver-coated CV.