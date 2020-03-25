Report: Romelu Lukaku convinced £17m star to reject 2018 Liverpool move

Quick links

17th September 2017 - Premier League - Manchester United v Everton - Romelu Lukaku of Man Utd celebrates after scoring their 3rd goal -
Jurgen Klopp thought Liverpool were set to bring the new Sadio Mane to the Premier League with Anderlecht's Jeremy Doku.

Anderlecht's Jeremy Doku pictured during a soccer match between Waasland-Beveren and RSC Anderlecht, Saturday 29 February 2020 in Beveren, on day 28 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

Liverpool have Romelu Lukaku to thank for missing out on Jeremy Doku in 2018, according to Calciomercato, with the ‘new Sadio Mane’ snubbing Anfield in favour of an extended stay in Belgium.

A teenage winger with electric pace and an eye for goal, it seems only a matter of time before Doku follows in the footsteps of Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Denis Praet and Lukaku himself with some of Europe’s biggest clubs looking to take him away from Anderlecht.

But, clearly, Doku is a young man who knows his own mind.

 

As the youngster’s father revealed to Het Nieuwsblad recently, the Belgium U21 international turned down the chance to join Liverpool two years ago as he felt his development would be better suited by staying at Anderlecht.

This is despite Jurgen Klopp turning on the charm offensive, comparing Doku to a young Mane.

If Calciomercato is to be believed, Lukaku is a major reason why Liverpool missed out on the chance to land Doku on the cheap.

The-then Manchester United striker encouraged his fresh-faced compatriot not to join him in England’s north west, believing he would be better off sticking around in the Jupiler League for another year or two.

Het Nieuwsblad claim that Doku is still a Liverpool target heading into the summer of 2020, although his price-tag has soared to £17 million after a fine breakthrough season in the Belgian top flight.

Francis Amuzu midfielder of Anderlecht and Jeremy Doku forward of Anderlecht during the Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and Royal Excel Mouscron Peruwelz on February 02,...

