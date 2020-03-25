Quick links

Leeds United

Middlesbrough

Report: Leeds keen to sign 29-year-old Championship player on a free transfer

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United should be playing Premier League football next season; will they take Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala with them to the top?

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 24th November 2019.

Daniel Ayala could be forced to take a pay cut if he wants to stay at Middlesbrough, according to the Northern Echo, with Leeds United ready to offer the Spaniard an escape route out of Riverside.

With those parachute payments coming to an end, funds are tight in the North East these days.

And anyone who criticises the job Jonathan Woodgate has done since taking over from Tony Pulis has to at least accept that a young manager is operating with one arm tied behind his back.

Middlesbrough have been forced to fast-track a number of academy graduates into the first-team picture, with owner Steve Gibson looking to reduce the wage bill and avoid a financial nightmare.

 

Experienced centre-back Ayala is one of Boro’s highest earners and, as the Northern Echo points out, extending his current contract is not really an option.

The one-time Liverpool youngster, who was tipped for stardom by Rafa Benitez, will have to accept a reduced pay-packet if he is to remain at Middlesbrough for at least another season.

Therefore, you’d imagine that a move to Leeds would appeal, and not just because Marcelo Bielsa’s thrilling, free-flowing side look set to be playing Premier League football next season.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough contests a header with Tom Eaves of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium,...

The Whites were linked with Ayala in 2019 and it seems that they are still keen on the giant defender, potentially identifying him as a replacement for Brighton loanee Ben White.

Ayala, who joined Boro from Norwich for £350,000, impressed at Elland Road back in November even as Woodgate’s beleaguered side lost 4-0 in West Yorkshire.

Brilliant in the air and a goal threat at the other end of the pitch, questions still have to be asked whether Ayala has the technical ability to slot into Bielsa’s XI.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough is challenged by Juninho Bacuna of Huddersfield Town and Frazier Campbell of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch