Report: League champions want £18m Liverpool player; will sell duo to fund move

Jurgen Klopp has barely handed Xherdan Shaqiri a chance in the Premier League but could he be offered an escape route by Turkish giants Galatasaray?

Galatasaray are hoping to finally sign Liverpool bench-warmer Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, according to Fotomac, and the Super Lig giants could sell two star players to raise funds for what is likely to be a big-money deal.

With a Switzerland international managing just two Premier League starts all season long, it should be no surprise to learn that Shaqiri could be heading out the door this summer.

Liverpool’s rapid rise to the very top of the world game must feel a little bittersweet to the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan ace, who has barely kicked a ball in anger over the last 15 months or so.

If Shaqiri wants to lead his country into the belated Euro 2020 tournament next summer, he cannot afford another season collecting splinters on the Anfield bench.

Fotomac reports that Galatasaray have wanted the 28-year-old for quite some time now and they will make a renewed effort this summer to lure Shaqiri to Istanbul.

His £18 million price-tag could price the Turkish giants out, but they have a plan in place it seems. Gala are planning to raise funds via the sales of Sofiane Feghouli and Younes Belhanda; two experienced, international play-makers who should not be short of offers if they are made available for transfer.

Shaqiri undoubtedly has the talent to be one of the most influential attacking players in the entire Turkish top flight.

There is no shame in being kept out of Liverpool’s starting XI by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah after all.