Report: Everton academy graduate wants to end 15-year Toffees spell this summer

Premier League Everton sent Matthew Pennington on loan to the Championship yet again last summer but he has struggled at Hull City.

Matthew Pennington is open to the idea of staying at Hull City beyond this season as the Everton defender looks to put down his roots after a relentless series of loan spells, according to Hull Live.

At the age of 25, a Warrington-born defender appears to be at a crossroads in his career.

Pennington might have missed the boat at Everton, the club he joined all the way back in 2005, with just seven Premier League appearances under his belt since making his first-team bow as a budding young talent.

The former England U19 international has spent the last three seasons in the Championship, with Leeds, Ipswich and Hull respectively, and it seems that he has grown tired living out of a suitcase.

Hull Live claims that Pennington would consider the prospect of finally cutting his ties with Everton if the opportunity to stay on Humberside for the long-term arose.

He has an excellent relationship with Hull manager Grant McCann, despite being restricted to just eight Championship starts thanks to the form of Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke in recent months.

Pennington still has over 12 months remaining on his Everton contract, but it seems unlikely that the Toffees will command a sizeable fee for a player who hasn’t featured in the famous blue shirt since a 4-2 triumph over Leicester City in 2017.

Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas and Phil Jagielka were in the Everton starting XI that day. It has been quite some time, then, since Pennington was part of the first-team picture on Merseyside.