Report: Derby must pay record fee for Cocu target after initial £4.5m bid

Phillip Cocu, Manager of Derby County
Phillip Cocu wants his former Fenerbahce midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu at Championship hopefuls Derby County - will Pride Park have a new record signing?

Ferdi Kadioglu of Fenerbahce

Derby County are still hoping to lure Fenerbahce midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu to Pride Park, although Fotospor suggest that the Rams may have to part with a club-record fee to get a long-awaited deal done in the summer. 

Phillip Cocu let the cat out of the bag somewhat when he admitted four months ago that a man so frequently linked with a move to the East Midlands was indeed on his radar.

“It is very difficult to buy him,” Cocu told Fanatik when asked about his interest in Kadioglu.

 

If the Dutchman was hoping that a considerable challenge would be overcome, however, he will have been left disappointed so far.

Derby failed with an initial £4.5 million offer during the January transfer window, and Fenerbahce are in no mood to let Kadioglu go on the cheap over the summer either, safe in the knowledge that Cocu is keen to reunite with a player he worked with during a brief and unsuccessful spell in Istanbul last season.

Phillip Cocu, Manager of Derby County

Fotospor claims that the Dutch U21 international is valued at around £13 million with Fenerbahce looking to replicate the deal that saw Macedonian maestro Elif Elmas move to Napoli in the summer of 2019.

A £13 million fee would see Kadioglu, who has four goals and three assists in all competitions this season, overtake Krystian Bielik to become the most expensive signing in Derby's history. Though it remains whether The Rams are capable of meeting Fenerbahce’s demands without the riches of Premier League football.

Maybe the purposed takeover by American billionaire Michael Dell would make this possible.

Ferdi Kadioglu of Holland U21

