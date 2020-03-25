Report: Club line up replacement for £23m alleged Arsenal and Liverpool target; contact made

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly want to raid Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt for Evan Ndicka.

Eintracht Frankfurt appear to be preparing for life after alleged Arsenal and Liverpool target Evan Ndicka, with the Karadeniz Gazete reporting that the Bundesliga outfit have chosen Huseyin Turkmen as the France star’s replacement.

A year after Frankfurt sold their thrilling front three of Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller, it seems that another fan favourite may be on his way out of the Commerzbank Arena.

Sky reports that Liverpool and Arsenal have their hearts set on the rarest of beasts – a left-sided centre-half.

20-year-old Ndicka is one of Europe’s most promising young defenders and, with a £23 million transfer fee mooted, it appears that Frankfurt will be powerless to prevent the one-time Auxerre starlet from joining one of the continent’s biggest clubs over the summer.

And it seems that the 2019 Europa League semi-finalists already have a replacement in mind. Frankfurt have contacted Trabzonspor to enquire about the availability of 22-year-old Turkmen, a versatile performer who has caught the eye at centre-half, right-back and in defensive midfield in recent months.

This is just the nature of the beast for Bundesliga clubs. Almost every summer, they face up to the prospect of losing their star players to the glitz and glamour of the Premier League so it should come as no surprise to learn that Frankfurt are prepared for every eventuality.