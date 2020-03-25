Report: Arsenal confident of agreeing extended loan deal for 23-year-old

Arsenal will be hoping to keep Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos in the Premier League until the end of the season - will Mikel Arteta retain the Spaniard?

Arsenal are confident of agreeing an extended loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to the Standard.

With the global health pandemic putting the pause on football all across the world (well, apart from in Belarus, that is), the future of players like Ceballos have left supporters and pundits alike scratching their heads.

The Spain international is due to remain on loan at Arsenal until June 30. But there is a very real chance that the Premier League season will run into July and possibly even August with the FA determined to play the 2019/20 campaign to it’s conclusion.

The likes of Odion Ighalo, Pepe Reina and Mo Besic also find themselves in a very strange situation.

But, while it remains to be seen how the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa deal with a rather awkward scenario, the Standard reports that Arsenal are a little more relaxed.

The Gunners do not anticipate facing any problems as they look to secure the signature of Ceballos for another couple of weeks at least. It remains to be seen whether the skilful midfielder will be an Arsenal player when 2020/21 kicks off, however, with the former Real Betis talisman seemingly determined to make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu eventually.

Ceballos has scored just one goal and produced a pair of assists in Arsenal colours but he has produced some of his best performances on English shores in recent weeks, bouncing back from a long-standing muscle injury.