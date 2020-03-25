Report: £30m man passes medical ahead of Everton move, but Toffees have concerns

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton looked on the verge of beating Premier League rivals Leicester City and Ligue 1 champions PSG to Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes.

Everton are fearing that all their good work could be undone with the global health pandemic putting the breaks on a £30 million transfer for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to The Independent.

With The Toffees keen to right the wrongs of last summer and bring much-needed reinforcements at centre-half to Goodison Park, Everton deserve great credit for moving fast and opening talks over a deal that would see a promising Brazilian swap France for Merseyside (The Mirror).

But, as luck would have it, Carlo Ancelotti’s side now find themselves in a rather awkward position.

Everton were confident that they would get the deal for Gabriel done ahead of Leicester City and Paris Saint-Germain, especially with the 22-year-old passing medical checks as an agreement edged closer.

Though now it seems that all this could be for nothing. There is a real fear at Goodison that Gabriel will now take some time to consider his future while the game is on pause, giving Leicester and PSG ample time to plan an assault of their own.

Crucially, the Foxes and the Parisiens are likely to offer one thing Everton can’t – Champions League football in 2020/21.

This all comes shortly after L’Equipe claimed that Gabriel had been prevented from travelling to England after the ongoing pandemic shut down travel routes all across Europe.