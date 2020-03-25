'Remarkable': Don Goodman says two Wolves players have become '50 per cent better'

Nuno Espirito Santo has turned Wolverhampton Wanderers into a Premier League force with Conor Coady and Matt Doherty shining at Molineux.

Don Goodman has hailed the impact made by Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolverhampton Wanderers, telling the club’s official website that Conor Coady and Matt Doherty have become ’50 to 60 per cent’ better under the Portuguese tactician.

When a former Porto and Valencia boss was lured to Molineux in the summer of 2017, there were plenty of doubts about whether Coady and Docherty would be able to step up to the plate.

Three years on, such doubts look ridiculous now.

Former Liverpool youngster Coady has been transformed from a jack of all trades into a brilliant, deep-lying libero. The influential club captain has made those 60-yard diagonals his trademark, while proving himself not just in the Premier League but the Europa League, too.

Doherty, meanwhile, has silenced the doubts to become one of the most effective attacking full-backs in the English game.

And Goodman, who spent four years in Old Gold from 1994 to 1998, feels that Nuno deserves great credit not just for getting the best of out Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and co but for transforming a pair of players who finished mid-table in the Championship under Paul Lambert just three years ago.

“It’s been a remarkable two-and-a-half years. If somebody would have told me when Nuno arrived that this is how it was going to go, I would have laughed and thought they were from Planet Zorg,” the former striker quipped.

“You’ve got to remember that he took over a team which had finished in the bottom half of the Championship and rebuilt it. But the players that he kept; Conor Coady and Matt Doherty, he’s made them 50/60 per cent better – massive amounts – with his coaching and his motivation.”

These days, Wolves would surely command at least £30 million apiece if clubs came calling for two of their longest-serving players.