PL player says he is a big Arsenal fan; scoring against them was 'unbelievable'

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal need a new right-back so should they look to raid Premier League rivals Wolves for Gunners fanatic Matt Doherty?

Matt Doherty may be desperate for success with Wolverhampton Wanderers but Arsenal also hold a special place in his heart, the Irish international has revealed to the club’s official website.

A Dublin-born right-back grew fell in love with the game during arguably the most successful period in Arsenal’s modern history.

The Gunners were an undisputed Premier League force in the late 90s and early 2000s with Arsene Wenger’s star-studded side, featuring the inimitable talents of Thierry Henry, Denis Bergkamp, Robert Pires and Patrick Vieira, lifting the top flight title three times in the space of six years.

So no wonder this Arsenal side made quite the impression on a young Doherty.

“I was a big Arsenal fan growing up, Bergkamp was my favourite player,” the 28-year-old says.

“I used to get the kits for Christmas. Even now, I look out for their results and now I get to play and score against them, which is unbelievable.”

In April last year, one of Britain’s most attack-minded full-backs found the net against his boyhood club as Wolves put Arsenal to the sword at Molineux, scuppering Unai Emery’s hopes of leading the Gunners into the Champions League at the first time of asking.

With Arsenal not exactly overloaded with depth on the right-hand side (Sokratis has been asked to fill in of late due to Hector Bellerin’s injury problems), the North London giants could certainly do worse than to test Doherty’s commitment to Wolves during the upcoming transfer window.