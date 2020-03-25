Leicester could reportedly sell two players for £30m; Southampton ace also in demand

Leicester City and The Saints could both sell Premier League players to Sporting Lisbon with Islam Slimani, Adrien Silva and Cedric Soares in demand.

Islam Slamani, Adrien Silva and Cedric Soares could all be on their way back to Sporting Lisbon this summer, according to O Jogo, with Leicester City and Southampton expected to bid farewell to some out-of-favour players.

While new Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes has made the step up from Portuguese football to the Premier League look as easy as you like, it’s fair to say Slimani and Silva didn’t make such an immediate impression.

The target man and the midfielder set Leicester back around £50 million but, after failing to adapt to life on English shores, they have both been reunited on loan at Monaco.

Cedric, meanwhile, is in the midst of a frustrating, injury-hit spell at Arsenal with his contract at parent club Southampton due to expire in July.

And reports from Portugal suggest that all three have been lined up for an emotional return to Lisbon with Sporting president Frederico Varandas keen to not only boost his popularity on the terraces but also bring some much-needed experience into a youthful dressing room.

While Southampton will be powerless to prevent Cedric walking away for absolutely nothing, it remains to be seen how much Leicester can recoup for Silva and Slimani.

Silva, a former Sporting captain, has over 12 months remaining on his deal. The Foxes may be able to command a sizeable fee for Slimani, however with the veteran striker enjoying an impressive loan spell in France which has catapulted him back into the limelight.

The Mirror reports that Leicester are hoping for a £30 million windfall (25 March, page 49).