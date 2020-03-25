Quick links

'Is this a joke?': Fans baffled by links with Liverpool man

'Echte Liebe' Book Presentation with Manager Juergen Klopp (Liverpool FC) at Signal Iduna Park on October 10, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.
Premier League leaders Liverpool could sell Loris Karius this summer and West Ham United is reportedly a potential destination.

Loris Karius of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Not so long ago, it looked as if Liverpool were hurtling towards an uncomfortable, Loris Karius-shaped dilemma.

With Besiktas refusing to take up their option to sign the German goalkeeper permanently after two difficult seasons on loan in Turkey, Karius is due to return to Anfield with a further 12 months until his contract expires.

No wonder then, with the prospect of an entire year on the sidelines looming, the former Mainz ‘keeper was considering asking Liverpool to cancel his deal and let him leave on a free this summer (Fotospor).

Fortunately for the Premier League champions-in-waiting, however, West Ham United might be about to come to their, and his, rescue. According to Fanatik, the Hammers are genuinely interested in offering the much-maligned £5 million man a fresh start at the London Stadium.

Loris Karius #1 of Liverpool misses the save on a penalty kick by Borussia Dortmund during an International Champions Cup game at Bank of America Stadium on July 22, 2018 in Charlotte,...

If you are willing to overlook that horror night in the 2018 Champions League final, and that’s a big if, there is an argument to be made that Karius deserves a second chance. He was one of the Bundesliga’s finest shot-stoppers not so long ago after all and, if we judged everyone on the worst period of their careers, no one would come out smelling of roses.

Then again, with Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin and returning youngster Nathan Trott all on West Ham’s books already, that doesn’t mean that swapping Liverpool for London is the right move for Karius.

goalkeeper Loris Karius of Besiktas JK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Besiktas AS at the Senol Gunes stadium on September 29, 2019 in Trabzon,...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

