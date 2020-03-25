'Is this a joke?': Fans baffled by links with Liverpool man

Premier League leaders Liverpool could sell Loris Karius this summer and West Ham United is reportedly a potential destination.

Not so long ago, it looked as if Liverpool were hurtling towards an uncomfortable, Loris Karius-shaped dilemma.

With Besiktas refusing to take up their option to sign the German goalkeeper permanently after two difficult seasons on loan in Turkey, Karius is due to return to Anfield with a further 12 months until his contract expires.

No wonder then, with the prospect of an entire year on the sidelines looming, the former Mainz ‘keeper was considering asking Liverpool to cancel his deal and let him leave on a free this summer (Fotospor).

Fortunately for the Premier League champions-in-waiting, however, West Ham United might be about to come to their, and his, rescue. According to Fanatik, the Hammers are genuinely interested in offering the much-maligned £5 million man a fresh start at the London Stadium.

If you are willing to overlook that horror night in the 2018 Champions League final, and that’s a big if, there is an argument to be made that Karius deserves a second chance. He was one of the Bundesliga’s finest shot-stoppers not so long ago after all and, if we judged everyone on the worst period of their careers, no one would come out smelling of roses.

Then again, with Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin and returning youngster Nathan Trott all on West Ham’s books already, that doesn’t mean that swapping Liverpool for London is the right move for Karius.

Imagine getting rid of Roberto to replace him with Karius https://t.co/9igvhWunV0 — West Ham News (@whufc_news) March 23, 2020

Randolph is better — Sam Jim Ward (@SamJimW) March 23, 2020

Omg is this a joke? Next level hahahahaha — Laura Wren (@LJWren79) March 24, 2020

Omg please no — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) March 24, 2020

No chance that will happen we have fabianski Randolph and Martin with trott anang hegyi all highly rated in the reserves or on loan — will earle (@willearle_) March 24, 2020

Someone's bored of self-isolation already — Russell Kirby (@rustyk1971) March 24, 2020