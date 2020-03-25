'Incredibly difficult': £13m star calls reported Liverpool target his toughest ever opponent

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool could reportedly invest £74m in Napoli's Serie A star Fabian Ruiz.

People will be talking about Liverpool target Fabian Ruiz for years to come. At least, that is the view of Diade Samassekou, the Bundesliga ace who has gone head-to-head with the Spain international in the midfield battleground.

A man who Carlo Ancelotti tipped for greatness during their time together at Napoli could be on his way to Merseyside whenever the 2020 summer transfer window swings open.

But, according to the Express, it is Liverpool, rather than Ancelotti’s Everton, who are determined to land the £74 million signature of the sought-after play-maker.

Jurgen Klopp, it seems, is a massive fan of Ruiz, but whether the Premier League leaders are willing to make him the second most expensive signing in their entire history remains to be seen.

However, if you ask Samassekou, who witnessed Ruiz’s dazzling technical ability up close during a European clash between Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg, that staggering £74 million price-tag may be worth it after all.

“It was incredibly difficult to defend against him because he is extremely agile and only ever needs two touches,” the now £13 million Hoffenheim star tells Goal, describing Ruiz as his toughest ever opponent.

“I sometimes try to show my friends why it's so hard to defend. I've played against a lot of good teams and players, but people will be talking a lot about Ruiz in the next few years.”

With his rangy stride and wand of a left foot, it is testament to Ruiz’s ability that he has established himself as one of the key men in a star-studded Spain midfield while going from strength to strength at club level.

Forcing your way into the Liverpool starting XI is easier said than done these days, especially with Gini Wijnaldum expected to stay and Curtis Jones’ rapid rise showing no signs of slowing.

But, if Liverpool are really going to invest £74 million in him, they obviously feel that Ruiz can make a huge impact on Anfield.