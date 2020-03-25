'I'm sure': 39-year-old convinced Rangers will buy £4.5m star who 'loves Ibrox'

Steven Gerrard's Rangers jumped at the chance to bring Ianis Hagi to the Scottish Premiership on a loan deal from Genk but will Lazio snatch him away?

Dorin Goian is convinced that Rangers will trigger the £4.5 million option-to-buy clause in Ianis Hagi’s contract, while speaking to the Daily Record, despite recent speculation casting doubt on his future at Ibrox.

Just last week, reports from Italy questioned the future of a fleet-footed Romanian starlet.

Subscribe

La Lazio Siamo Noi claim that Hagi was having second thoughts about a permanent move to the Glasgow giants, with Serie A title challengers Lazio offering an alternative option to a youngster still owned by Belgian outfit KRC Genk.

But Goian, the fellow Romanian who wore the famous blue shirt with pride between 2011 and 2013, appears to have some inside info on Hagi’s situation, and it bodes well for Rangers fans.

"I know Rangers and their financial potential very well. I can tell you if they are satisfied with him - and I think they are - it certainly won't be a problem for them to pay the money to Genk to sign Ianis,” the 39-year-old says.

"Ianis loves playing at Ibrox. If he trusts his own talent and his potential, he will win the heart of the Rangers supporters, which is not easy.

"It all depends on him which path he takes, but I am sure it will be at Rangers."

As Goian was at pains to point out, Hagi has offered a streak of maverick brilliance to Steven Gerrard’s rather workmanlike midfield.

SEE ALSO: Reported Rangers target could allegedly agree new contract with current club

The cynics might have suggested that the 21-year-old is a little lightweight for the hustle and bustle of Scottish football but there have already been enough moments of game-changing quality to suggest that Hagi is worth persevering with, from that stunning volley against Hibernian to that dazzling second-half display against Braga.