'He's talented': Newly-founded club announce signing of West Ham youngster

After seven years at West Ham United, Vashon Neufville is on his way to the Canadian Premier League with Ottawa Atletico.

Vashon Neufville is on his way across the Atlantic with the West Ham United youngster completing a sudden move to Canadian Premier League outfit Ottawa Atletico, as reported by the Ottawa Sun.

This one came out of the blue. While the entire footballing world is on pause right now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the club brilliantly known as ‘Ottleti’ are still going about their business in the transfer market.

Neufville, a former Chelsea youngster who has spent the last seven years in the claret and blue of West Ham, has been officially unveiled by a club who were only founded 55 days ago, becoming their ninth signing in the last few weeks.

“He is a very disciplined player with a defensive/offensive profile that will cover long spaces close to the sidelines,” Atletico CEO Fernando Lopez said.

“He is talented at crossing balls, beating other players one versus one, playing defence, and I’m sure it won’t be strange for us seeing him supporting the attack and scoring goals.”

Interestingly, Neufville will now be looking to hone his talents under Ottawa Atletico coach Miguel Mista, the former Valencia and Spain striker who scored the decisive goal against Marseille in the 2004 UEFA Cup final.

ESPN reported just two years ago that some of England’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester City, were both keen to lure left-back Neufville away from the London Stadium.

But it seems that he will now be forced to step out of the limelight in order to live up to that early promise.