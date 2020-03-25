Quick links

Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United

Premier League

'Wouldn't change history': Premier League legend could have joined Liverpool or Wolves

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers wanted to sign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he became an Old Trafford legend at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford on February 23, 2020 in...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is firmly established as a Manchester United legend but things could have been oh-so different had the striker decided to join Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool instead.

The hero of that Champions League title triumph of 1999, and the current boss at Old Trafford, will forever go down as one of the best bargain signings in United’s history.

It is fair to say Solskjaer was far from a household name when he arrived in the North West from Molde for just £1.5 million back in 1996.

 

Even United fans, who were dreaming of a world-record deal for Alan Shearer, were left wondering about the identity of this baby-faced goal-scorer from Norway.

But maybe Solskjaer wasn’t the total unknown history would have you believe. Speaking to the UTD Podcast, the now 47-year-old has admitted that at least two other English clubs were offering him a big break on British shores.

“I did well for Norway one game when (United coach) Jim Ryan was watching Ronnie Johnsen," Solskjaer explains.

“I scored two decent goals. Mark McGhee was sat next to him. So Jim Ryan asked Mark McGhee: 'What are you looking for?' He needed a forward, because he was manager at Wolverhampton at the time.

21 Dec 1996: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United celebrates during an FA Carling Premiership match against Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Manchester United won...

“So after I scored those two goals – and with Mark McGhee next to him [and] looking for a striker – Jimmy rang the gaffer straight away: 'I've found someone, we need to be quick. I think someone else might be interested in him.' And that was it."

“Were Liverpool and Bayern Munich in for me? Yes, [and] Cagliari, PSV and a couple of other teams. But I wouldn't change the history. There was only one choice. It was fantastic when the call came.”

Solskjaer would go on to score 126 goals in the iconic shirt of Manchester United, winning six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

With United looking forward again after years of malaise in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era, the returning hero is now desperate to bring success back to Old Trafford from his new position in the dugout.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds the support after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch