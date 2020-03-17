Is the David Gray Liverpool date rescheduled? Here's what we know

Fans have been wondering whether the David Gray Liverpool gig and further dates will go ahead.

In times like these, music feels more important than ever.

Due to current circumstances, the public has been urged to avoid all non-essential contact, with Boris Johnson addressing in a statement: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Updates are coming thick and fast, informing us of which places are closing their doors. Recently, such cinemas chains as Cineworld and Odeon have confirmed temporary closures following government guidelines.

Inevitably, those who have holidays booked are worried, as are those with gig tickets they've purchased in advance.

Already, many musicians have informed fans they'll be postponing their shows until a later date. Lots of these announcements are for gigs way down the line, but with David Gray's White Ladder Anniversary Tour, there hasn't been a great deal of notice...

FANS CONFUSED: Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast?

British singer David Gray performs live during a concert at the Passionskirche on December 5, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Is the David Gray Liverpool show rescheduled?

Yes, the David Gray Liverpool show has been rescheduled.

Of course, it's not just the Liverpool date, but the entire tour.

In a statement on Twitter, David expressed: "Hello everyone, due to restrictions put in place to help fight the current coronavirus pandemic we are going to have to follow government advice and postpone all my U.K., Irish and European dates. We are currently looking at new scheduling and will provide details when we have them."

The Liverpool gig was due to take place on Friday, March 20th 2020 at the M&S Bank Arena. However, it's now due to take place on Friday, March 19th 2021.

INTO THE PAST: ITV's Belgravia blends fiction and history

Hello again everyone, I’m delighted to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for the White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour in the U.K. + IRE.

The shows will now be happening in March 2021 so please hold on to your tickets as they will remain valid.https://t.co/tXR0Dd0zGL pic.twitter.com/6dPCLWCjdM — David Gray (@DavidGray) March 24, 2020

David Gray addresses the future

Over on the M&S Bank Arena page, they included a statement from David, some of which was included in the above tweet.

However, it also weighs in on the future, with the full statement reading: "Due to restrictions put in place to help fight the current Coronavirus pandemic we are going to have to follow government advice and postpone all of the U.K., Irish and European dates on the forthcoming White Ladder Anniversary Tour. We are currently looking at an alternative scheduling and will provide further details as and when we have them."

SEE ALSO: What to do if you urgently need dental care

He continued: "The year ahead promises to be an extremely challenging time during which the core human values of compassion, togetherness and generosity are going to be more important than ever. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Look after each other. Love and best wishes, Dave."

In other news, Onward references forthcoming Pixar movie.