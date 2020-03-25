Club reportedly expect to lose Tottenham-linked pair reportedly worth up to £55m apiece

But Tottenham Hotspur are not the only English side to be credited with an interest.

Ajax are no longer anticipate a mass exodus of talent in the summer transfer window - although the departure of two Tottenham Hotspur-linked players is still expected, according to Voetbal International.

The Dutch giants have already agreed the sale of Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea, but are seemingly confident that the ongoing global health crisis will keep further exits to a minimum.

It is, however, suggested that the pandemic has arrived too late in terms of hanging on to Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico - the goalkeeper and left-back in whom Chelsea have also been credited with an interest.

But the pair may also find Tottenham among their suitors this summer. Spurs have already been listed as keen within the last 12 months [The Sun and The Daily Mail], while concerns about the form of Hugo Lloris and the persona-non-grata status of Danny Rose would justify the need for reinforcements in their respective positions.

Whether or not Tottenham could win the battle with rivals such as Chelsea remains to be seen, especially if each player would cost the best part of €60 million - around £55m - [El Intransigente and The Daily Mail].

But the apparent resignation Ajax have towards the loss of both Onana and Tagliafico - for whom it is claimed that Owen Wijndal of AZ Alkmaar is being seriously considered as a replacement - should offer encouragement to the club managed by Jose Mourinho.