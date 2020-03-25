Chelsea star linked with Villa in January clarifies intent to leave

Aston Villa could reportedly look to sign Premier League veteran Pedro Rodriguez - but surely Dean Smith's side need to avoid the Championship first?

Aston Villa’s hopes of completing an ambitious swoop for Pedro Rodriguez might have just been handed a boost with the Chelsea winger confirming to Cadena Ser that he won’t be at Stamford Bridge next season.

There is certainly a sense of irony in the fact that, after forcing his way back into Frank Lampard’s starting XI and inspiring a 4-0 thrashing of Everton last time out, Pedro has now made it clear that his Chelsea career is coming to an end.

The former Barcelona winger obviously feels that, with Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and co on the rise, it is time to bring an end to his five-year spell in West London. Though he should not be short of offers.

The Telegraph reported that Aston Villa were keen on the idea of snapping up Pedro on a cut price deal in January. And the prospect of landing a three-time Champions League winner without spending a penny next summer will undoubtedly appeal too.

"I will end the contract," Pedro says.

Villa will know in their heart of hearts that their more ambitious transfer targets, such as 65-cap Spain international Pedro, will not be wearing claret and blue next season if Dean Smith’s struggling side succumb to relegation.

Aston Villa’s billionaire owners are desperate to bring the glory days back to the Midlands but the former European champions are closer to the Championship than the Champions League right now, sitting two points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.