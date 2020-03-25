Cedric Alexander knocked out on WWE RAW? Superstar takes to Twitter

The Age of Alexander appeared to be wiped out by Andrade on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

The March 23rd episode of WWE Monday Night Raw went ahead this week despite the current global health crisis.

Because of the unique situation plenty of unusual names appeared on the show, with WWE having to make use of some of their development talent such as Brendan Vink, Shane Thorne, and Leon Ruff.

But one WWE superstar who has been strangely absent in recent times has been former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander. The exciting performer has not been used for some time on WWE’s flagship show, despite showing early promises of a potential push under Paul Heyman’s guidance. Anyone remember Gary ‘The G.O.A.T’ Garbutt?

On Monday night, Alexander was thrown into a tag-team with another currently under-appreciated WWE star in Ricochet at the Performance Center, to take on another newly-formed tag-team of Andrade and Angel Garza, managed by Zelina Vega.

Cedric Alexander knocked out cold on WWE RAW?

But Cedric Alexander might have wished he had remained in the back. Andrade and Garza won the match after the United States Champion hit Alexander with a spinning back elbow. That is not Andrade’s regular finisher. It immediately looked like a potential botch finish, with the referee initially failing to make the three count and Alexander kicking out straight after.

But eagle-eyed viewers of Monday Night Raw seemed to suggest this might have been someone calling an audible. It appears that Alexander caught the shot clean to the side of his head, potentially knocking him out cold.

When watching the action back, it certainly looks possible. The saliva fountain extending from Alexander’s jaw and his clenched fists definitely suggest he was sent to the quantum realm.

Cedric Alexander confirms 'rough day' on Twitter

Now Alexander himself has come out on Twitter to suggest he was indeed knocked for six.

Rough day at the office pic.twitter.com/BO33x5gcEN — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 24, 2020

Whilst not a confirmation, that bandaged head emoji appears to imply that Alexander was legitimately hurt.

Can Cedric Alexander recover from being knocked out and have a Monday Night Raw renaissance?

Of course, the Charlotte native might have simply been working us into believing he had indeed taken a big hit for WWE on Monday Night Raw.

Whether it will help him get more screen time on the flagship show, remains to be seen.