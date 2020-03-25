Carvalhal thinks advisers were involved in Wednesday transfers, responds to Ross Wallace comments

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans feel Carlos Carvalhal did not always get his own way regarding transfers at Hillsborough.

The former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has insisted that Dejphon Chansiri did the maximum to bring the players he wanted to Hillsborough - and that he still has respect for Ross Wallace.

Carvalhal oversaw Wednesday's best period in more than 20 years, leading them to back-to-back top-six finishes and a play-off final appearance.

But a disappointing start to his third season in Sheffield saw the Portuguese part company with the Owls, on Christmas Eve 2017.

Wednesday have yet to come close to repeating that success in the two-and-a-half years since Carvalhal left.

And poor recruitment in his second and third campaigns at Hillsborough is often cited as the starting point of the club's decline.

To this day, many feel Carvalhal did not always get his own way regarding transfers in and out, and that the Sheffield Wednesday owner, Chansiri, along with his mysterious advisers, had too much say.

But fielding fans' questions on Twitter earlier, the Rio Ave boss said:

At end of the seasons I gave a list of 3 players by position to try to being. Chairman did he maximum and I thing he put the advisors in negotiations. At end we bring some/few players from that initial list — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) March 25, 2020

It’s was hard to bring players. Has I said, we did a list of 3 players by position! Best players of championship was there, but was not easy to bring them. I know Chairman did the maximum, but i don’t know who was in negotiations and contacts. Even this, we bring good players. — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) March 25, 2020

Wallace was one of Sheffield Wednesday's key players under Carvalhal, but made comments about his former boss last week that some considered to be disrespectful.

But Carvalhal said:

Yes. I saw it. I respect Ross and all the team mates during my time in SWFC and I still respect them — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) March 25, 2020

Ross did a very good contribution in the first 2 seasons and I must respect this .... — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) March 25, 2020

Asked about a future return to Hillsborough, the 54-year-old replied:

I will, one day.

Not now, because im in good position with Rio Ave (5th position) in Europe league position ... also SWFC have good manager. — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) March 25, 2020