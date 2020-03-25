Can you get Disney Plus on Xbox One? Yes, here's how to download the app!

Everything you must know about how to download the Disney Plus app on Xbox One.

Disney Plus has finally arrived in the UK after previously being released in North America back in November. Its launch has come a week earlier than initially slated, which is fantastic news considering we're all encouraged to stay indoors. There are plenty of devices in which you can download and stream the app on, and here you'll discover how to do so with Xbox One.

There are unfortunate circumstances in which the Disney Plus app has arrived. Streaming quality has been reduced and Frozen 2 won't arrive until July, but - even with both those drawbacks - the service is well worth its subscription fees of either £5.99 per month or £59.99 per month.

You can always check out the full list of movies and television shows available on the app before committing to a subscription, but if you're a Marvel, Star Wars or Disneyholic you'll be more than willing to give the mouse all of your money. And, if you own an Xbox One, below you'll discover how to stream the app on Microsoft's console.

DISNEY PLUS: A Nintendo Switch release has been suggested in the past

Can you get Disney Plus on Xbox One?

Yes, you can get the Disney Plus app on Xbox One.

The Disney Plus app is available to download on Xbox One as well as the PlayStation 4, iOS and Android.

In addition to the above platforms, you can also easily stream the app through your Sky Q box just like Netflix.

How to get Disney Plus on Xbox One

Simply visit the Microsoft Store on Xbox One and search Disney Plus to download the app.

Once you have the app downloaded on your Xbox One console, you will need to sign into your account in order to be able to enjoy everything Disney has to offer.

As previously mentioned, subscription fees are only £5.99 per month or £59.99 for 12-months.

HOW TO: Download Disney Plus on PS4

With all the Marvel movies, Star Wars flicks, hidden gems, and - most importantly - episodes of The Simpsons, the service is ultimately well worth its fees.