Call Of Duty Warzone download: Network error makes it impossible to play

The appearance of a Network Error message when trying to download Call Of Duty Warzone has left players seeking a fix.

Activision and Infinity Ward's update for Call Of Duty Warzone has been delayed by an unspecified number of days, but - while that's disappointing - some fans are unable to play the game at all due to seeing a Network Error message when trying to download it on PC.

When it was released Call Of Duty Warzone had received six million downloads in just 24-hours. And you'd better believe more people are looking to play it now than ever before thanks to the current lockdown situation across the globe.

Unfortunately, this means that downloads will be throttled by increases in traffic, and this appears to be the root of the problem for fans being greeted by an annoying Network Error message when trying to download Warzone and Battle.net.

How to fix: Call Of Duty Warzone download network error message

There isn't a fix for the Network Error message when trying to download Call Of Duty Warzone on PC.

Judging by users on Reddit, a Network Error message is appearing when trying to download both Call Of Duty Warzone and the Battle.net setup.

One user suggested that they were able to fix the issue by using a download manager such as iDownloader, but everyone pretty much unanimously agreed that the blame doesn't lie at the feet of their internet or computer.

Most people on Reddit and other forums are in agreement that the Network Error message is appearing due to "Activison's servers being hammered".

This means there isn't a fix on your end that you can realistically implement as you're not the problem.