After Zlatan revelation, rumour about World Cup winner joining Leeds not so strange

The legendary Italian was bizarrely linked with a move to Leeds United last summer.

The summer transfer window is referred to as Silly Season for a reason - and Leeds United fans were reminded of that last summer.

World Cup-winning Italian legend Gigi Buffon was linked with a move to Elland Road nine months ago [The Mail].

And when it didn't happen, Leeds fans chalked it down to just one of the many strange rumours that the mill churns out every year.

But going by what we know now, maybe it actually had legs.

United owner Andrea Radrizzani is clearly very ambitious and he told Di Marzio on Tuesday night that he tried to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani for the West Yorkshire club in January - and Antonio Conte as head coach, before Marcelo Bielsa was appointed.

With that in mind, is it impossible that Radrizzani did actually want Buffon, a compatriot, at Elland Road last year?

Let's face it, it isn't as ambitious as wanting to sign Ibrahimovic.

Buffon, who had just been released by PSG, was 41 at the time but he remains a top goalkeeper, evident by the fact that Italian champions Juventus re-signed him last summer.

It looked a product of Silly Season at the time but maybe, just maybe, there was something in it.