Arsenal should not be put off Edouard move by Tierney's problems

Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Odsonne Edouard.

Arsenal moved last summer to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic for £25 million.

The Scotland international is yet to really get started after an injury interrupted season. He has started only four Premier League games.

The Gunners are reported to be looking towards Celtic again, this time for striker Odsonne Edouard.

 

Edouard has scored 27 goals already this season for Celtic and is likely to cost more than Tierney.

There is no reason for Arsenal fans to fear similar bad luck Tierney has suffered with Edouard.

Tierney arrived at Arsenal on the back on an injury interrupted season. He missed a total of 23 games for Celtic in 2018/19 with fitness problems.

What has happened to him at Arsenal is no surprise, and his shoulder surgery in December was his second operation inside a year.

Edouard on the other hand is an iron man by comparison, playing 45 games for Celtic already this season and missing just six games.

His ability to adapt to the Premier League and the level Arsenal want is of course an uncertainty, but his availability is unlikely to be a problem.

If there are nerves about signing a second Celtic player, there shouldn't be.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

