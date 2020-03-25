Wisp: Should you choose something new or something expensive in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Some Animal Crossing New Horizons fans are wondering whether they should get something new or something expensive from Wisp.

There are plenty of things to do in Animal Crossing New Horizons (unless you follow the advice of the no fun police PETA) and one of the many thing you can do is find the friendly ghost Wisp. This'll result in you needing to collect spirit pieces for which you'll receive a reward depending on whether you choose to get something new or something expensive.

Before you find Wisp though, make sure to have a net in your utility belt so you can actually catch his missing spirit pieces. Catching spirit pieces is as easy as finding Gulliver's missing communicator parts, but we'll still tell you how to collect them in case you have any difficulties.

In addition, we'll also tell you whether it's better to get something new or something expensive from Wisp.

What time does Wisp appear in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Wisp will only randomly appear on your Animal Crossing New Horizons island during the night.

As for a specific time, some have suggested that Wisp only appears at night after at least 22:00.

You'll find the friendly ghost around your island but it'll be completely random. And, when you do find him, much like Gulliver he'll ask you to find some missing items scattered around the island.

Only this time the missing items are spirit pieces rather than communicator parts.

How to find Wisp's spirit pieces in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There isn't specific pinpoint locations for where to find Wisp's spirit pieces in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

However, you should be able to find the spirit pieces relatively quick as there will be plenty about. And, when you do find them, all you need to do is swing your bug net to catch them.

Once you catch all of the scattered items, simply return to Wisp to get a reward. But, rather than just getting a prize straightaway, you'll instead be given a Sophie's choice ultimatum.

Should you get something new or something expensive from Wisp in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You can either get something new or something expensive from Wisp as a reward for collecting his spirit pieces in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

As for whether you should pick something new or something expensive, the decision is ultimately yours but there are factors to consider.

Choosing something expensive could result in you being able to sell a reward for lots of bells, or - like us - you could get a complete dud such as a dolly.

On the other hand, choosing something new will guarantee that you pick up something fresh but again it could be a dud that you have no use for.

These are what you must consider and there's no way of predicting what you'll get as the reward is always random.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch.