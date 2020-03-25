Shooting star time and how to wish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Everything you must know about what time a shooting star appears in Animal Crossing New Horizons and how to make a wish.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch and fans have had a blast doing everything from turning it into a horror game to importing a bunch of memes and anime images. There are some fans who are wondering about what time a shooting star appears and how to wish upon one, and here you'll discover everything there is to know.

As you likely already know, Animal Crossing New Horizons has smashed record sales in the UK to make it one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch exclusives. This means there are plenty of people who are creating their own slice of virtual heaven.

For those of you who have heard about the appearance of a shooting star appearing over other islands, here you'll get the help you need for knowing what time they appear and how to make a wish to get star fragments.

What time do shooting stars come out in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The time for when shooting stars come out in Animal Crossing New Horizons is between 19:00 and 04:00.

You'll know if a shooting star is scheduled to appear during the night as an announcement will be made at the beginning of your fresh day.

This means that if a meteor shower announcement isn't made you don't need to stay up all night praying for one to appear.

How to wish upon a shooting star in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You must not be holding any tools to make a wish upon a shooting star in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

When a meteor shower is scheduled to happen, look up into the night sky and press A when you see a shooting star appear. This'll result in you making a wish.

Keep pressing A every time you see one as this will benefit you come the next day.

And that's all you really need to know about how to wish upon a shooting star.

How to get star fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You get star fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons by finding them on the beach.

These star fragments will appear on your beach the day after you wished upon a shooting star. And, if you're really lucky, you might be able to find a large star fragment.

Fallen fragments can be used to craft the Magic Wand once you've been given the DIY recipe by Celeste.