'Always talking about me': Newcastle man with no PL starts sends blunt message

Amir Mir
Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce barks his orders during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 7th March 2020.
Newcastle United signed Achraf Lazaar in 2016.

Ashraf Lazaar of Palermo reacts during the Coppa Italia - Tim Cup match between US Citta' di Palermo and AS Bari at Stadio Renzo Barbera on August 12, 2016 in Palermo, Italy.

Achraf Lazaar has stated in a blunt manner that Newcastle still 'means something' to him after he dismissed suggestions that it was a 'bad choice' from his part to join the club, as he told The Chronicle. 

Newcastle signed Lazaar from Italian side Palermo in 2016 and since then he is yet to start a league game for the club and last made an appearance for them in 2017 [transfermarkt]

A number of loan spells have transpired for the forgotten man, who is currently playing in Italy's second-tier with Cosenza.

 

But speaking to The Chronicle, Lazaar made it clear that he has 'no regrets' about moving to the North East and spoke fondly about the club despite 'fake news' being spread and how 'people are always talking about me'. 

"I’ve seen suggestions of Newcastle being a bad choice," Lazaar told The Chronicle. "I don’t know where it came from. It’s fake news.

"People are always talking about me and suggesting I’m saying bad things about Newcastle. But I’ve never said that. I love Newcastle and if I chose Newcastle over Fiorentina in 2016, then that says it all for me. 

"Newcastle still means something to me. People can talk or make me look bad. People who know me will tell you it’s bull**** that I made the wrong choice."

Ashraf Lazaar looks on during a US Citta di Palermo training session at Tenente carmelo Onorato training center on August 2, 2016 in Palermo, Italy.

No Future

It's clear that Lazaar will leave the club on a permanent capacity during the next transfer window or wait until his current deal at St James' Park runs out.

Struggling to get game time at Newcastle in the Premier League is a fair enough deal, but struggling to do so when they were in the Championship is perhaps a big indicator that he has taken a step too far in joining the club.

Not only that, but he also hasn't exactly answered his critics out on-loan, as his recent brief spell at Yorkshire giants, Sheffield Wednesday, proved. 

Achraf Lazaar poses for the camera during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

