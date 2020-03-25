£93m star coached Arsenal on Football Manager.....now Edu reportedly wants him

Does Antoine Griezmann have a soft spot for Arsenal, his reported suitors?

Antoine Griezmann appeared to wash his hands with regards to a move to Arsenal.

Writing in his autobiography, Griezmann told his agent 'forget it' when he heard that the Gunners were back in for him in 2014, after leaving him waiting on a transfer a year earlier.

Fast forward six years and Arsenal are reportedly interested again.

According to Sport, the North Londoners are keen on bringing the now-Barcelona attacker to the Emirates Stadium.

And despite what he wrote in his autobiography, it would appear as if the £93 million-rated forward has an affinity for the club.

Last August, the 29-year-old uploaded a photo on Twitter of his Football Manager team and, you guessed it, he took charge of Arsenal.

There's been a huge French connection with the club down the years and Griezmann, like so many of his compatriots, more than likely grew up with a certain fondness for the club.

Let's face it, he probably didn't pick Arsenal at random on Football Manager and maybe he might consider a third invitation to join if Mikel Arteta is genuinely interested.