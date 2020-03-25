Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

£93m star coached Arsenal on Football Manager.....now Edu reportedly wants him

Shane Callaghan
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) vies with Arsenal's English defender Calum Chambers during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg football match between Club...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Does Antoine Griezmann have a soft spot for Arsenal, his reported suitors?

BARCELONA, SPAIN - March 7: Antoine Griezmann #17 of Barcelona leaves the field after being substituted during the Barcelona V Real Sociedad, La Liga regular season match at Estadio Camp...

Antoine Griezmann appeared to wash his hands with regards to a move to Arsenal.

Writing in his autobiography, Griezmann told his agent 'forget it' when he heard that the Gunners were back in for him in 2014, after leaving him waiting on a transfer a year earlier.

Fast forward six years and Arsenal are reportedly interested again.

According to Sport, the North Londoners are keen on bringing the now-Barcelona attacker to the Emirates Stadium.

 

And despite what he wrote in his autobiography, it would appear as if the £93 million-rated forward has an affinity for the club.

Last August, the 29-year-old uploaded a photo on Twitter of his Football Manager team and, you guessed it, he took charge of Arsenal.

There's been a huge French connection with the club down the years and Griezmann, like so many of his compatriots, more than likely grew up with a certain fondness for the club.

Let's face it, he probably didn't pick Arsenal at random on Football Manager and maybe he might consider a third invitation to join if Mikel Arteta is genuinely interested.

Chema Rodriguez of Levante and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid during the La Liga match between Levante and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Ciutat de Valencia on May 8, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch