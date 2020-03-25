Quick links

£37m Manchester United star reacts on Twitter after seeing video of Leeds United fan

Olly Dawes
Juan Mata of Manchester United at full time of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Manchester United and Club Brugge at Old Trafford on February 27, 2020 in...
Manchester United's Juan Mata has offered his help to a young Leeds United fan.

Juan Mata of Manchester United during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park on March 5, 2020 in Derby, England.

Leeds United and Manchester United have a famed rivalry – and they may just be able to renew that rivalry in the Premier League next season.

This week, Gary Neville noted how the rivalry between the two clubs is 'brutal', and wanted Leeds back in the top flight to face each other again.

 

Leeds were nearing promotion before the coronavirus outbreak put a halt to the campaign, and it's unclear when the season will be able to resume, or if Leeds will actually go up.

With the United Kingdom now in lockdown, there is no football for fans to enjoy – and no football for budding footballers to play at grassroots level.

On Monday, journalist Sarah-Jayne Tobin took to Twitter to post a video of her son, who was trying to train his goalkeeping skills on his own due to the 'social distancing' in place.

He was kitted out in a Leeds United shirt, and he received messages of support from the likes of Watford's Ben Foster and even Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Juan Mata even sent a message too, as the £37million Manchester United man put the rivalry between the two clubs to one side in order to offer to practice with the kid in the future, once the coronavirus crisis has passed, with Mata praised for his willingness to help.

