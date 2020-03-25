22-year-old claims he'd still be at Spurs if Pochettino didn't get sacked

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho decided to loan Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton in January.

Kyle Walker-Peters has told Southampton’s official website that he thinks he would still be at Tottenham Hotspur if Jose Mourinho hadn’t taken charge.

Walker-Peters left Spurs on loan in January to join Southampton, after being starved of game time.

As soon as Mourinho came in he made Serge Aurier his first choice right-back at Tottenham, with Walker-Peters usually left out.

And the young, English right-back feels that Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Spurs cost him his place in the squad.

“I think had he stayed, I’d still be at Tottenham,” Walker-Peters said of Pochettino.

“He was never really big on loans. There were always opportunities for him to send me on loan and he never did, so I think that showed his faith in me.

“Despite not playing me all the time, it showed that he wanted me around. If he hadn’t left, I don’t think I’d be on loan, so it just shows how fast football can change.

“Mourinho comes in and I get to play one game, but I don’t really get an opportunity like I thought I would, in terms of two or three games rotating with Serge Aurier, but the manager has to make decisions. That was his decision, so that’s fine.”

Despite Walker-Peters' belief, Pochettino didn’t use him particularly regularly, even with Tottenham suffering with issues at right-back this term.

The full-back has only ever played 24 times for Tottenham’s senior squad, and considering he is now 22, his need for more regular action is obvious.

Walker-Peters looked set to get that at Southampton but, with the Premier League season halted, he has endured a frustrating time since moving to St. Mary’s.

Walker-Peters has played just once for the Saints, in a game which they lost 2-1 to Burnley.