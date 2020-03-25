Quick links

22-year-old claims he'd still be at Spurs if Pochettino didn't get sacked

Kyle Walker-Peters during a Southampton FC training session
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho decided to loan Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton in January.

Kyle Walker-Peters kicks the ball during a Southampton FC training session

Kyle Walker-Peters has told Southampton’s official website that he thinks he would still be at Tottenham Hotspur if Jose Mourinho hadn’t taken charge.

Walker-Peters left Spurs on loan in January to join Southampton, after being starved of game time.

As soon as Mourinho came in he made Serge Aurier his first choice right-back at Tottenham, with Walker-Peters usually left out.

And the young, English right-back feels that Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Spurs cost him his place in the squad.

 

“I think had he stayed, I’d still be at Tottenham,” Walker-Peters said of Pochettino.

“He was never really big on loans. There were always opportunities for him to send me on loan and he never did, so I think that showed his faith in me.

“Despite not playing me all the time, it showed that he wanted me around. If he hadn’t left, I don’t think I’d be on loan, so it just shows how fast football can change.

“Mourinho comes in and I get to play one game, but I don’t really get an opportunity like I thought I would, in terms of two or three games rotating with Serge Aurier, but the manager has to make decisions. That was his decision, so that’s fine.”

Kyle Walker-Peters during a Southampton FC training session

Despite Walker-Peters' belief, Pochettino didn’t use him particularly regularly, even with Tottenham suffering with issues at right-back this term.

The full-back has only ever played 24 times for Tottenham’s senior squad, and considering he is now 22, his need for more regular action is obvious.

Walker-Peters looked set to get that at Southampton but, with the Premier League season halted, he has endured a frustrating time since moving to St. Mary’s.

Walker-Peters has played just once for the Saints, in a game which they lost 2-1 to Burnley.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

