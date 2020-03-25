£20m star opens up on Arsenal snub amid reports he could return to north London with Spurs

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze could make Arsenal pay with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze has opened up about his Arsenal exit, as reports continue to link him with the Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Greenwich-born Eze was let go by Arsenal, Fulham, Reading and Millwall before settling at QPR, for whom he has scored or made 31 goals in 103 games at the age of 21.

20 of those contributions were made this season and a Premier League move is surely on the horizon.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are now favourites for Eze's signature, with QPR £20 million asking price said to have put off their Premier League rivals Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

And asked about his resurgent response to leaving Arsenal, Eze told Talksport on Wednesday lunchtime: "In football there's ups and downs and obviously from a young age I experienced a few downs.

"The key is just to keep going and keep working hard, and if you believe in yourself you can reach whatever heights you want to reach."

Eze had previously told The Independent: "I was 13 [when I was released by Arsenal]. That was the worst one. I remember crying in my room for a solid week, my mum telling me that it’s going to be OK but not being able to get over it.

"Then I went to Fulham and I was finally starting to enjoy my football again. We played Arsenal a few months later but, when I went over to shake the academy manager’s hand, I started welling up. All the feelings came back."

But, by moving to Tottenham, the England Under-21 international can finally get his own back.

And those of an Arsenal persuasion will hope that Eze's career continues anywhere but N17 - including, perhaps, down the road at the Emirates.