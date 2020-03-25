£180m star admits Liverpool love, probably wouldn't get game

Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in 2015 but would he be an automatic starter if he went back?

Raheem Sterling got Liverpool fans talking earlier this week.

During an Instagram Q & A, the Manchester City star made an admission about his former club.

Sterling, a two-time Premier League champion at Eastlands, said that he still loved Liverpool in response to a question about re-signing for the Anfield club.

The 25-year-old quit the Reds to join City in a £49 million deal in 2015.

With a £180 million valuation [The Mirror], you would think Sterling's good enough to walk into any first XI on the planet, but the truth is that if he was back on Merseyside, he probably wouldn't get a regular game under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are a different animal to the one Sterling left five years ago, and if he went back this summer - for example - he'd be competing with Sadio Mane.

The England international has managed a very respectable 20 goals and four assists across all competitions this season, but Mane has 18 goals and 12 assists in one less appearance.

The Senegalese winger has 77 goals since joining Klopp's side in 2016. In the same period, Sterling has 78 under Pep Guardiola.

There's very little difference individually, which means there's very little evidence that Sterling is the superior player. Would the Reds' three-pronged attack be as effective with Sterling alongside Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah as it is now with Mane? Potentially not.

He might still love Liverpool. He might even want another spell at the club, but so long as Mane is there he really wouldn't be guaranteed to start every week and that's an example of how the club have moved on without him.