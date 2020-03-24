WWE: Monday Night Raw 23rd March recap - AJ Styles compares The Undertaker to Netflix's Tiger King

WWE Monday Night Raw saw Wrestlemania matches confirmed, excellent promos and even some debuts.

This week's Monday Night Raw on the 23rd March 2020 took place, yet again, from the WWE Performance Center amid the current global health crisis.

What happened at WWE Monday Night Raw on 23rd March 2020?

Here’s a summary of the main highlights from Monday Night Raw...

AJ Styles called The Undertaker a ‘gothic Tiger King’, match at Wrestlemania now a Boneyard Match

Andrade and Angel Garza defeated the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

The Street Profits defeated Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne

Aleister Black defeated Leon Ruff in a squash match

Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler with a steel chair

Randy Orton accepted Edge’s Last Man Standing match challenge

RAW started with Paul Heyman cutting a promo as the advocate for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of the Wrestlemania 36 clash with Drew McIntryre,

Heyman named a long list of Lesnar’s victims in the ring and called him WWE’s most dominant champion of all time.

A replay of the 2015 Royal Rumble triple threat match between Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Seth Rollins was then shown to highlight Lesnar’s dominance.

AJ Styles

AJ Styles compares WWE legend The Undertaker to Netflix’s Tiger King at RAW

Up next was AJ Styles and The O.C clubmates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson cutting a promo on The Undertaker, who he faces at Wrestlemania 36. The Phenomenal One slammed The Phenom by suggesting he looked like a gothic version of Netflix’s The Tiger King. Styles then declared that their clash at Wrestlemania will now be a ‘Boneyard Match’.

Andrade and Angel Garza then teamed up to face Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in a tag-team match.

The unusual pairing of the lesser-seen Alexander and Ricochet put in some offence before Andrade and Garza took the win ahead of their recently announced Wrestlemania Tag Team title clash with The Street Profits.

The Street Profits, who were on commentary for the match, then beat down the challengers before they took part in the next match.

What were the WWE results from 23rd March 2020 episode of RAW

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took on NXT pair Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne in their respective WWE main roster debuts. The Street Profits won after Ford pinned Vink.

Shayna Baszler was then cutting a promo in a darkened ring with Carly Caruso. WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch then attacked her Wrestlemania 36 opponent with a steel chair.

Aleister Black, who will face Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania, then faced NXT talent Leon Ruff in a squash match. Black hit the Black Mass for the win.

Kevin Owens then called out his Wrestlemania opponent Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah came out and cut a great promo on Owens, bringing up the pairs differing Wrestlemania records.

A replay of Charlotte Flair and Asuka’s Wrestlemania 34 classic then killed more TV time.

In the final segment of this week’s Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton cut a promo on Edge, who has challenged him to a Last Man Standing match at Wrestlemania 36. He accepts the challenge against his long term friend.