Wright names Arsenal legend who wasn't great in training, Shearer says he was 'nasty'

Patrick Vieira helped Arsenal to a number of Premier League titles during his days at Highbury.

Ian Wright has shared that Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira wasn't great in training, whilst Alan Shearer shared how he was 'horrible' and 'nasty' to play against.

Both were naming their top ten Premier League captains of all-time, with Wright putting the former Arsenal midfielder sixth on his list and Shearer putting him third.

They were trying to put the likes of Roy Keane, Vincent Kompany, Shearer himself, Jordan Henderson, Nemanja Vidic, John Terry, Tony Adams, Wes Morgan, Steven Gerrard and Vieira in a list of who was the best.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Shearer shared what it was like playing against the powerful Frenchman, whilst Wright gave an insight into what he was like in training.

"Vieira was horrible in a nice way," Shearer told MOTD. "He was nasty. He was tough. He could play. I think Patrick was one of these guys that however which way you went in against him, whether you wanted to play against him he could play and was up there with the very best.

"If you wanted to have a fight with him, he could fight you. If you wanted to try and be physical, he was as hard as they come."

Ian Wright added: "You know the thing is in training, he was one of those who wouldn't have great training days."

Vieira will go down as a great of English football, and prior to football being halted because of the global health pandemic, the Premier League announced that it was going to introduce a hall of fame.

There are many obvious names that should in on that list from the Premier League's all-time leading scorer in Shearer to Ryan Giggs.

But there's no doubt that Vieira will one day also have his name etched on that list alongside his old rival Roy Keane, who he had many battles with.