Will the Resident Evil 3 Remake be on Switch? Nintendo eShop reportedly appears in demo datamine

The Resident Evil 3 Remake isn't announced for the Switch but the Nintendo eShop has reportedly been found in a datamine of the demo.

Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Nemesis demo is now available to download on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for you to taste a sample of the full experience set to arrive on April 3rd. Unfortunately for Nintendo loyalists it isn't coming out on the Switch, but a datamine of the demo has discovered mentions of the omitted console and the Nintendo eShop.

While the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo provides a neat slice of the single-player campaign by letting you momentarily control Jill Valentine (who has never looked better), eager fans will also be able to partake in an open beta of its multiplayer feature, Resistance, on March 27th up until the game's launch day.

There isn't a long wait left for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers, but the horrifying experience isn't coming out for Nintendo Switch despite previous instalments having been made available on the console. Yet, while it won't be released on Nintendo's platform, a datamine of the demo has found mentions of the Nintendo eShop.

Will the Resident Evil 3 Remake be on Nintendo Switch?

No, the Resident Evil 3 Remake won't be on the Nintendo Switch.

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 3 Nemesis won't be available on Nintendo Switch when it launches on April 3rd for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. However, while it won't be available, a datamine of Capcom's demo does reportedly include the Nintendo eShop.

Rely On Horror reports that modder FluffyQuack (who is responsible for the Fluffy Manager 5,000 mod on Nexus) has datamined Capcom's demo and found mentions of the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, the YouTube video linked in Rely On Horror's article has been made private, but there are supposed screenshots of the datamine where you can see autosave mentions for the Nintendo Switch as well as mentions of the Nintendo eShop.

Nibel on Twitter suggests that the leftover files are possibly a result of Capcom considering Resident Evil 3 for the Nintendo Switch before dismissing it as a possibility.

Leftover files in the Resident Evil 3 demo suggest that a Switch version is either coming or was in development (I assume it's the latter)https://t.co/lYuXzWHbl1 pic.twitter.com/0VGEfD353r — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 24, 2020

Some will hold out hope for the possibility of Resident Evil 3 coming to the rumoured Nintendo Switch pro, but the Nintendo CEO stated back in January that there will be no new Switch model released in 2020.

As of now, there's not much to make from the datamine other than that it's reported existence.

Capcom did say back in January 2019 that there are no plans for the Resident Evil 2 Remake to be released on Nintendo Switch, but they did possibly leave the door open for a Switch port by specifically saying "at this time" and "at the moment".

Regardless, neither remakes of Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 3 are said to be coming to Switch, so Nintendo loyalists shouldn't bank on any feasible port being made anytime soon.