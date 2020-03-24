Why Juan Foyth may get one final shot to save his Tottenham career

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has had a season to forget.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth's season has not been a happy one.

The Argentine's season got off to a poor start after picking up a pre-season injury. Mauricio Pochettino had intended to make him the club's first choice right-back.

Pochettino was a big believer in Foyth and had helped him rise to become an Argentina international.

The young defender was a cheap signing at just £8 million two years ago and he will not reflect well on this past campaign.

Jose Mourinho does not appear to be a believer in him. Foyth has played just 65 minutes of Premier League action all season.

A summer exit looks likely, even probable, for the 22-year-old, especially if he wants to continue to hold down his international spot.

If he can impress Jose Mourinho enough, he may be able to earn one final shot at Spurs to save his career in North London.

If the season had not been paused, Foyth's trajectory on the sidelines would have continued through to May, and an inevitable departure.

While this could still be the case when the season eventually resumes, Foyth has another chance at a fresh start.

Every player should get one, with Spurs requiring one final push to try and bounce back from their recent poor run to try and make the top four.