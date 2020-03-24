Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Why Juan Foyth may get one final shot to save his Tottenham career

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has had a season to forget.

Juan Foyth of Argentina looks on during a press conference at Mineirao Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth's season has not been a happy one.

The Argentine's season got off to a poor start after picking up a pre-season injury. Mauricio  Pochettino had intended to make him the club's first choice right-back.

Pochettino was a big believer in Foyth and had helped him rise to become an Argentina international.

 

The young defender was a cheap signing at just £8 million two years ago and he will not reflect well on this past campaign.

Jose Mourinho does not appear to be a believer in him. Foyth has played just 65 minutes of Premier League action all season.

A summer exit looks likely, even probable, for the 22-year-old, especially if he wants to continue to hold down his international spot.

Juan Foyth and Harry Winks of Tottenham celebrate during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on January 20, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

If he can impress Jose Mourinho enough, he may be able to earn one final  shot at Spurs to save his career in North London.

If the season had not been paused, Foyth's trajectory on the sidelines would have continued through to May, and an inevitable departure.

While this could still be the case when the season eventually resumes, Foyth has another chance at a fresh start.

Every player should get one, with Spurs requiring one final push to try and bounce back from their recent poor run to try and make the top four.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch