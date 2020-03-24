Quick links

Why Gary Neville is wrong about Tottenham and Leeds

Dan Coombs
Gary Neville looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 09, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Pundit compared Tottenham and Leeds United.

8 Nov 2000: Leeds celebrates Dominic Matteo headed goal during the AC Milan v Leeds United Group H Champions League match at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. Mandatory Credit: Gary M....

Leeds United were the nearly men of the early 2000s. Their brief dalliance with success came at a severe price.

Their reckless spending imploded and they were relegated to the Championship in 2005.

It has taken 15 years for them to recover to the point where they are finally close to returning to the Premier  League. What waits for them when they get there is anybody's guess.

 

Last night on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Gary Neville compared Tottenham Hotspur to  Leeds.

He said: "I think Tottenham are the modern equivalent of that Leeds team."

Like Leeds, Tottenham enjoyed a strong Champions League run, going one step further and reaching the final last season.

Again like Leeds, Tottenham ended up trophyless and the manager who led it all, Mauricio Pochettino, left the club.

But that's where the similarities end.

Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...

Tottenham are properly run from a financial point of view.

Their squad has been built smartly, and Spurs are under no pressure to sell their homegrown talent.

Even in a worst case scenario there will be no relegation, Daniel Levy has seen to that.

Unlike Leeds who replaced O'Leary with Terry Venables and then Peter Reid, Tottenham have installed a true winner in Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has had a tricky start due to injuries, but he is a safe option who will keep Spurs in and around the top clubs in the league.

His track record of winning silverware at every club he has been at in his career may also end the Leeds comparisons for good.

Jose Mourinho manager

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

