Who is Brendan Vink? NXT star Shane Thorne also makes WWE Raw debut

The NXT stars took on the RAW tag team champions The Street Profits at the WWE Performance Center.

With WWE continuing amid the global health crisis it should come as no surprise that a few unfamiliar names are making their way to the main roster.

On this week's Monday Night Raw from the WWE Performance Center, WWE Raw tag team champions The Street Profits took on two names unfamiliar to many a casual WWE fan. Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne teamed up to make their main roster debuts as a tag team.

The Australian pair have a long history together and have recently been teaming up in NXT. In fact, the pair recently took on the NXT Tag Team champions Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, The Broserweights, in a title match at an NXT Live event.

MORE LIKE THIS: The Undertaker labelled 'gothic Tiger King'

WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on...

Who is Brendan Vink?

The Australian joined WWE last year and certainly has the perfect look for WWE programming. At 6ft 5ins and 115kg he is best known to independent wrestling fans as Elliot Sexton.

Vink, as Sexton, was a big name in Melbourne City Wrestling and also appeared in both New Japan Pro Wrestling and PROGRESS wrestling. He is yet to make his NXT television debut.

The big man was also a part of the TMDK stable along with Shane Thorne. His #SMUG vlog series on Twitter has certainly gained some traction online, especially after WWE superstar Alexa Bliss laid a slap on him in December.

Who is Shane Thorne?

The Australian joined NXT in March 2016 along with his famed NJPW tag-team partner Mikey Nicholls, with the initial name Shane Haste.

He later became Shane Thorne, whilst Nicholls became Nick Miller. They took on the name TM61 and went on to lose their debut to DIY, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa.

But Thorne went on to make the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic that year, losing to The Authors of Pain before injury put him on the sidelines. Miller was released by WWE in December 2018 and Thorne went on to participate in singles matches. He has not been on NXT TV since a November 2019 loss to Mansoor.

How did Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink perform on their WWE debut?

It was actually a fairly competitive showing, considering the fact they were up against the RA tag-team champions. With TV time needing to be stretched, the NXT pair did a fine job for the company.

In the end, the Street Profits took the win but both of the NXT talents will be hoping to have made a good impression in their RAW main roster debut.