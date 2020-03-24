Where to buy paint online UK - Dulex or Vaspar?

Boris Johnson's most recent press conference to the nation has seen the country embark on the closest scenario to a lockdown as of yet during this global health crisis.

The Prime Minister delivered a speech to the nation that has overseen the cancellation of many events.

No sport, no festivals and no social gatherings as Mr Johnson's latest conference forced the cancellation of many upcoming events.

On Monday night, he took the unprecedented step of placing the country under lockdown for the foreseeable future.

As per announcements from the BBC, this now means that people cannot meet up with friends, family or loved ones unless self-isolating under the same household.

Exercise has also been prohibited to just one outing a day with local parks left open to enable therapeutic activity for the public.

Some people may be wondering what the current protocol is with regards to what is expected of them over the forthcoming weeks, and what people can do in their spare time in the absence of work.

Here we will suggest effective methods to pass the time during this period of self-isolation...

Buying paint online

Indeed, having all this time off will mean spending practically all of your time over the next few weeks at home so what better to work on over this foreseeable period than working on your home itself.

This could vary from painting the garden to giving the living room a much-needed paint job.

If it's the garden, the best paint for your exterior wood will depend on the use. Timber windows and doors need a coating that will protect the wood and give a smooth finish – look for an exterior gloss, satin or eggshell paint.

For fences, you can use stains and specialist fence paints that soak into the wood to protect it and colour it. Some of these can be used for decking too but keep an eye out for antislip decking paints to create a safer layer for walking on.

Where and best place to buy?

Dulux is the best choice in terms of variety and budget if you want your living area/ kitchen to have a minor makeover.

Grey reigns supreme as the most popular paint colour on the website for decorating our homes in 2020. That’s no real surprise, who doesn’t love grey? From warm to cool, there’s a perfect shade of grey to suit all tastes.

Valspar is the one for you if it's variety and choice you are looking for. They offer over 2000 separate pre-selected colours and they also offer state-of-the-art colour matching technology that can match over 2.2 million colours.

If that wasn't enough, you can even name your colour and save it on our system in case you ever need any more.