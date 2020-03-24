Where does Chris Evans live? Virgin Radio breakfast taking to the waves!

As the nation is coming to terms with working from home, Chris Evans and his team launched their show from his boat instead of the studio last week.

In wake of the current health crisis affecting the UK, plenty of people have taken to working from home, and some of the biggest names in radio are no exception.

Virgin Radio breakfast show host Chris Evans, however, opted for a more leftfield arrangement last week - he presented his show from a boat!

Where does Chris Evans live?

The 53-year-old shares a mansion in Ascot, Berkshire with wife Natasha Shishmanian and their four children.

Last year, he splashed out £4million on a five-bedroom Thames-side property in Marlow, Buckinghamshire near his best mate Tom Kerridge.

However, Virgin Radio is based in the heart of London, which Chris recently branded a “commuter hub” because of the sheer number of people who come in and out of London Bridge.

As a result, Chris' boat, Sun Star, moored up at the bottom of his garden outside his house in Marlow, 36 miles west of the Breakfast Show’s usual home in the capital.

Virgin Radio's official Twitter page shared a picture of Chris' boat docked on the river behind his house.

What did people make of the switch?

Here is just some of the reaction on Twitter from listeners:

You guys make me feel so much better. Thankyou so much xxx❤️ — Rona morrow (@Ronamorrow5) March 19, 2020

You and the team, make me smile every morning. Thanks — Christine Bunnett (@ChristineBunnet) March 19, 2020

Thank you for always being positive! Love listening to #ChrisEvansBreakfastShow — Julie West (@calderjulie) March 19, 2020

Nice work team! You are providing such a valuable service - behind you every step of the way. Love you guys! — Amelia Ford Author (@AmmyFord1) March 19, 2020

I thought you were joking about the boat this morning! You couldn’t tell at all — Paul (@pauliboo) March 19, 2020

How to listen to the show

There are numerous ways to listen to the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, on between 6:30am and 10am Monday to Friday.

Online: Click this link to the Virgin Radio website, click the "Listen Live" button and select the radio station you'd like to listen to.

Through your TV: Sky channel 0215 or Freesat channel 736.

On FM and DAB radio: Click this link to see how you can listen to Virgin Radio on digital.

On smart speakers: Click this link on the Virgin Radio website for how to listen to the show on your chosen smart speaker.

On the Virgin Radio app: Click this link on the Virgin radio website for the links to download the iOS or Android apps.