Where does Amanda Holden live? Heart Breakfast Show co-host at home with her pets!

Heart FM Breakfast Show co-host Amanda Holden has taken to presenting the show from home.

In wake of the current global health crisis, plenty of people are now working from home, and some of radio's biggest names are no exception.

Amanda Holden, co-host of the Heart FM Breakfast Show, has taken to presenting duties from home whilst also home-schooling her two daughters, Alexa, 14 and Hollie, 8.

The glamorous presenter first announced she was working from home last Thursday, sharing a Twitter post in which she looked effortlessly stylish in her Olivia von Halle silk pyjamas:

. Doing @thisisheart from #home this morning! Testing testing that we will continue to keep you company from anywhere during this trying time ♥️ pic.twitter.com/65BZSDSL3W — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) March 19, 2020

Where does Amanda Holden live?

Amanda has two homes - a luxurious pad in Surrey and a country retreat in the Cotswolds.

She lives with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters, as well as their beloved pets - Muffy the cat and canine counterpart Rudie.

Amanda has been presenting her show from her Surrey home, and her lovable pooch even jumped in on the WFH radio-presenting action on Monday.

During the programme, Amanda's co-star Jamie Theakston - who was hosting from the company's Global Studios - was left surprised by Rudie's mid-show bark.

"What is that?", asked Jamie asked, before Amanda replied: "Sorry, that’s the dog. Rudie, stop it. Do you know what? He won’t leave my side, it’s very sweet!"

How to listen to the show

There are numerous ways to listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, on between 6:30am and 10am Monday to Friday.

Online: Click this link to the Heart website's Listen to Heart live online page and click the "Listen" button at the top of the page.

Through your TV: On Sky channel 0111, on Virgin Media channel 918, on Freeview channel 728 and on Freesat channel 733.

On FM and DAB radio: Click this link for the Heart website's list of FM frequencies, or to see if you can listen to Heart on digital radio in your area.

Global Player on mobile and smart speakers: Click this link on the Heart website for how to listen to the show on mobile or your chosen smart speaker.