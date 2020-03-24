'What a player': Spurs fans react to injury update

Harry Kane has barely kicked a ball for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

Harry Kane has revealed via Tottenham Hotspur's official website that he's only three weeks out from being fully fit.

Kane hasn't kicked a ball for Spurs since New Year's Day after being ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.

In that time, Tottenham's season has petered out in a major way.

Jose Mourinho's side have slipped seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and got knocked out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League without their talisman up front.

The Lilywhites are eighth in the Premier League table and might yet finish there if the COVID-19 outbreak brings about an end to the 2019-20 campaign.

But on a positive note, Kane will more than likely be fighting fit for Tottenham if the season does get back underway at some point, with fixtures optimistically scheduled to resume on April 30 as things stand.

He said: "I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time. I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place."

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to Kane's fitness boost:

