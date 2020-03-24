'What a player': John Terry left in awe of 'real top talent' linked with Everton

Everton have been linked with Aston Villa's popular midfielder John McGinn.

Even though he has been injured since December, it hasn't stopped Aston Villa's John McGinn being linked away from the club, with Everton a seemingly interested party.

TeamTalk have claimed that European-chasing Everton are keen on the Villa man's signature in the summer, along with Midlands duo Wolves and Leicester City.

If there is anyone who is aware of the talents McGinn possess then it is John Terry, who has worked with him since October 2018 on the training field and raved about his talents before a ball was kicked this term, as he told The Times.

At the start of the season, Terry labelled the Scotsman as 'a player' who is a 'real top talent', as he also backed him to take the Premier League 'by storm'.

Given that McGinn has been injured since December, and Everton are seemingly keen on him then it just shows that he has done enough to attract the interest of other parties in a small amount of time in the Premier League.

“What a player he is," Terry told the Times at the start of the season. "He gets that backside into people and rolls people. He is an absolute pleasure to work with on a daily basis.

"He is a gentleman, a real top talent and he is going to take the Premier League by storm because people aren’t going to know what to expect. He is keen to get better and improve himself."

McGinn joined Villa during the summer of 2018 when they had just missed out on promotion to the Premier League. He arrived as an unknown figure from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, but not before long, he was wowing the Villa Park faithful.

Given what he has done for the club since his arrival, it could be argued that McGinn has perhaps been Villa's best signing since the turn of the millennium. That's how much impact he has had on the club and how highly he is regarded by fans.

Therefore, if Everton were to secure his signature then they would be getting a player who will no doubt impress them instantly and lift them off their seats at Goodison Park. But a lot has to happen for such a deal to go through.