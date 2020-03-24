Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Walked all over us': Some Spurs fans urge Mourinho to sign striker who wants PL move

John Verrall
Patrik Schick of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Roma and Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 26 December 2018.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur fans are keen on the idea of signing Patrik Schick from Roma, as he wants a Premier League move.

Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring goal 2-0 during the Italian Serie A football match between A.S. Roma and Sassuolo at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on december 26, 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they would like to see Patrik Schick signed, after he claimed that he wants a Premier League move.

Schick has impressed against Tottenham this season for RB Leipzig.

 

The on-loan Czech Republic international was a constant threat during Tottenham’s Champions League tie against Leipzig, which the German outfit won with ease.

And after learning that a move to the Premier League would appeal to the forward, Tottenham fans feel he would make a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

If Tottenham did make a move for the forward, who is currently contracted to Roma, he may well be keen to make the switch.

Schick said yesterday to iSport.cz: “My dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that. Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest.”

Tottenham are likely to be on the hunt for a striker in the summer, as Mourinho aims to improve his squad, so Schick could come on to their radar.

Tottenham’s lack of depth up-front has been exposed this season, since Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane were both ruled out with injury, and it would be a shock of a new number nine wasn’t snapped up this summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch