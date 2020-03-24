'Walked all over us': Some Spurs fans urge Mourinho to sign striker who wants PL move

Tottenham Hotspur fans are keen on the idea of signing Patrik Schick from Roma, as he wants a Premier League move.

Schick has impressed against Tottenham this season for RB Leipzig.

The on-loan Czech Republic international was a constant threat during Tottenham’s Champions League tie against Leipzig, which the German outfit won with ease.

And after learning that a move to the Premier League would appeal to the forward, Tottenham fans feel he would make a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

He walked all over us down the lane.... but who wouldn't these days... take him all day... — Stephen king (@Stephen91314828) March 23, 2020

We really need to stop using the term ‘back up to Harry Kane’. He could play with Harry Kane, you know, like two forwards. Or Kane could play slightly deeper, and let the other forward stay up top. — Matt_ (@matt_tditd31) March 23, 2020

Much better than signing a 30+ year old! Get him in! — James - I follow back (@JamesSpurs1882) March 23, 2020

YES PLEASE — ً (@thfctoby) March 23, 2020

Would happily take him! — GazzaSZN (@gazzaSZN) March 23, 2020

Perfect — Mayur Bopche (@MayurBopche2) March 24, 2020

Yeah for sure — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) March 23, 2020

If Tottenham did make a move for the forward, who is currently contracted to Roma, he may well be keen to make the switch.

Schick said yesterday to iSport.cz: “My dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that. Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest.”

Tottenham are likely to be on the hunt for a striker in the summer, as Mourinho aims to improve his squad, so Schick could come on to their radar.

Tottenham’s lack of depth up-front has been exposed this season, since Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane were both ruled out with injury, and it would be a shock of a new number nine wasn’t snapped up this summer.