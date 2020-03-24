'Very disrespectful': Some fans fume after their player admits he wants to join Gerrard's Rangers

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard brought Florian Kamberi to Ibrox in January.

Florian Kamberi's admission that he would like to stay at Rangers long-term has not been well received by fans of his parent club.

Kamberi moved to Rangers on a half-season loan deal in January, and has scored or made two goals in eight games for Steven Gerrard's side.

Subscribe

And the Swiss striker was asked about his Ibrox spell in an interview back in his homeland over the weekend.

“Rangers is an incredible club," Kamberi told Sonntags Blick. "When I moved to Scotland two years ago, my second game [for Hibernian] was against Rangers and since then I have dreamed of playing for them.

“Steven Gerrard told me that he had been scouting me for a year and a half. He really is a big fan of mine. I have huge respect for him – he had a world class career so you take on board everything he says.

“I definitely want to stay here long term. Playing in front of 50,000 fans every other week is great."

Kamberi traded places with the Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty and there is neither an obligation nor option for a permanent transfer in either player's temporary contract.

The 25-year-old may therefore have work to do if he is to be granted his wish of an extended stay at Ibrox, something to which the ongoing global health crisis does no favours.

And should he fail to earn another move to Rangers, he is likely to find his bridges burned back at Hibernian.

This is what those of a Hibs persuasion are saying about his comments on Twitter...

Very disrespectful, he’s still under contract to Hibs and saying this shows the type of person he is. Not a team player in the slightest! — Freddie White ⚽️ (@Freddiewhite23) March 24, 2020

So do we.... says everything when your actual clubs fans want rid of you — Stuart (@StuartH1875) March 24, 2020

Ye'll no be missed... — Colour Me Green (@ColourMeGreen5) March 24, 2020

Shame ..decent player when played properly , don't need to say this when already contracted to another club, sooner your gone the better — H U E Y (@hewison_dave) March 24, 2020

Good hope they keep him — Phil Tait (@PhilTait7) March 24, 2020

rangers wont have the money to buy you! fans dont want you back and neither do Hibs players from whats been said behind doors! — ElskiFatboyslim (@ElskiFatboyslim) March 24, 2020

Nothing to do with the fact that you won't be welcomed back at Hibs? — Paul (@Paul_pawpaw) March 24, 2020

Off you trot. You were rarely a starter and won’t be missed — Neil McRobb (@neil_mcrobb) March 24, 2020