'Very disrespectful': Some fans fume after their player admits he wants to join Gerrard's Rangers

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard brought Florian Kamberi to Ibrox in January.

Florian Kamberi of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

Florian Kamberi's admission that he would like to stay at Rangers long-term has not been well received by fans of his parent club.

Kamberi moved to Rangers on a half-season loan deal in January,  and has scored or made two goals in eight games for Steven Gerrard's side.

And the Swiss striker was asked about his Ibrox spell in an interview back in his homeland over the weekend.

 

“Rangers is an incredible club," Kamberi told Sonntags Blick. "When I moved to Scotland two years ago, my second game [for Hibernian] was against Rangers and since then I have dreamed of playing for them.

“Steven Gerrard told me that he had been scouting me for a year and a half. He really is a big fan of mine. I have huge respect for him – he had a world class career so you take on board everything he says.

“I definitely want to stay here long term. Playing in front of 50,000 fans every other week is great."

29th December 2018, Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Hibernian versus Heart of Midlothian; Hibs fans show a display before kick off

Kamberi traded places with the Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty and there is neither an obligation nor option for a permanent transfer in either player's temporary contract.

The 25-year-old may therefore have work to do if he is to be granted his wish of an extended stay at Ibrox, something to which the ongoing global health crisis does no favours.

And should he fail to earn another move to Rangers, he is likely to find his bridges burned back at Hibernian.

This is what those of a Hibs persuasion are saying about his comments on Twitter... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

