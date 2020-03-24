Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Two years since Tottenham missed Alassane Plea move, Barcelona now want him

Dan Coombs
Alassane Plea of Borussia Moenchengladbach runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on October 6, 2018 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If Tottenham had signed Alassane Plea, it could have been very different.

Alassane Plea of Borussia Moenchengladbach runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on October 6, 2018 in...

The summer of 2018 is seen by many as the key factor in Mauricio Pochettino's demise at Tottenham in November 2019.

Signings made last summer came too late to reshape a squad in need of evolution, and 2019 signings would have been required anyway. 

Signing nobody in 2018 eventually caught up with Spurs, and still they lack a true alternative to Harry Kane.

 

Alassane Plea was reportedly the player Tottenham Pochettino wanted, with Footmercato linking Tottenham with a £25 million move to tempt him away from Nice after a 21 goal season.

Spurs missed out, signing nobody, and Plea made the move to Germany with Borussia Moenchengladbach instead.

He struck 12 goals last season and this season has eight goals and eight assists so far.

Alassane Plea of Borussia Monchengladbach celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at BayArena on...

The 27-year-old is attracting interest from Barcelona, BILD report.

It's not too late for Spurs to try and move for him, but there's nothing to currently say they will.

Instead he's another 'what if' for Tottenham, a striker who would have provided outstanding cover for Harry Kane, and one who also has the ability to play wide and perform alongside him.

Nice's French forward Alassane Plea celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Nice versus Rennes on April 8, 2018 at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch