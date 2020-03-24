Two years since Tottenham missed Alassane Plea move, Barcelona now want him

If Tottenham had signed Alassane Plea, it could have been very different.

The summer of 2018 is seen by many as the key factor in Mauricio Pochettino's demise at Tottenham in November 2019.

Signings made last summer came too late to reshape a squad in need of evolution, and 2019 signings would have been required anyway.

Signing nobody in 2018 eventually caught up with Spurs, and still they lack a true alternative to Harry Kane.

Alassane Plea was reportedly the player Tottenham Pochettino wanted, with Footmercato linking Tottenham with a £25 million move to tempt him away from Nice after a 21 goal season.

Spurs missed out, signing nobody, and Plea made the move to Germany with Borussia Moenchengladbach instead.

He struck 12 goals last season and this season has eight goals and eight assists so far.

The 27-year-old is attracting interest from Barcelona, BILD report.



It's not too late for Spurs to try and move for him, but there's nothing to currently say they will.

Instead he's another 'what if' for Tottenham, a striker who would have provided outstanding cover for Harry Kane, and one who also has the ability to play wide and perform alongside him.