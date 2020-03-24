Two reasons Evan Ndicka could become outstanding signing for Arsenal

Arsenal are one of the teams linked to Evan Ndicka.

Arsenal are one of the teams linked with a move for defender Evan Ndicka, Sky Sports have reported.

Ndicka, 20, is considered a promising young talent after featuring regularly for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and the Europa League.

There are two reasons why Ndicka would potentially be an outstanding addition for the Gunners...

It's a low cost gamble

The timing of this move, should it go through this year, would be smart timing for Arsenal.

They are getting in there early, which they failed to do with Dayot Upamecano.

Now Upamecano is starring for RB Leipzig and is valued upwards of £50 million.

While Upamecano is the player Arsenal fans really want, a move may not be so easy.

Ndicka is cheaper and far easier to pull off, and he would be a low risk move. If it doesn't work out, then only a small fee will have gone to waste.

Potential French partnership

Arsenal are already looking forward to William Saliba joining the team next season.

Saliba signed from Saint-Etienne before being loaned back to the Ligue 1 side for the season.

Next year he will be a key part of the Arsenal team, and bringing Ndicka in too could be beneficial for both players.

The pairing could form a strong partnership for years to come. Arsenal would be smart to give it a go.