Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Two reasons Evan Ndicka could become outstanding signing for Arsenal

Dan Coombs
Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball with pressure from Andreas Ulmer of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are one of the teams linked to Evan Ndicka.

Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball with pressure from Andreas Ulmer of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt...

Arsenal are one of the teams linked with a move for defender Evan Ndicka, Sky Sports have reported.

Ndicka, 20, is considered a promising young talent after featuring regularly for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and the Europa League.

 

There are two reasons why Ndicka would potentially be an outstanding addition for the Gunners...

It's a low cost gamble

The timing of this move, should it go through this year, would be smart timing for Arsenal.

They are getting in there early, which they failed to do with Dayot Upamecano.

Now Upamecano is starring for RB Leipzig and is valued upwards of £50 million.

While Upamecano is the player Arsenal fans really want, a move may not be so easy.

Ndicka is cheaper and far easier to pull off, and he would be a low risk move. If it doesn't work out, then only a small fee will have gone to waste.

Evan N'dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt is challenged by Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig during the DFB Cup round of sixteen match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig at Commerzbank...

Potential French partnership

Arsenal are already looking forward to William Saliba joining the team next season.

Saliba signed from Saint-Etienne before being loaned back to the Ligue 1 side for the season.

Next year he will be a key part of the Arsenal team, and bringing Ndicka in too could be beneficial for both players.

The pairing could form a strong partnership for years to come. Arsenal would be smart to give it a go.

Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt and Julian Ryerson of 1 FC Union Berlin during the game between Eintracht Frankfurt against the 1 FC Union Berlin on February 24, 2020 in Frankfurt,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch