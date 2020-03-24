Tottenham's best team looks so good if Levy pulls off transfers

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with plenty of players.

It's no secret that Tottenham Hotspur need reinforcements if they're going to end their trophy drought.

The North Londoners haven't won anything since a League Cup in 2008 and the pressure will be on Jose Mourinho - a two-time Champions League winner - to change that next season.

Considering Tottenham are 41 points behind Liverpool and seven behind fourth-placed Chelsea, you could argue that Mourinho needs quite a few changes to his best XI.

But if Spurs land the players that they're being linked to then the Portuguese has every chance of making inroads toward delivering silverware.

Firstly, they're routinely linked with a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana and given Hugo Lloris's struggles as of late, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if that one was genuine.

The 23-year-old was linked as recently as February [The Daily Mail] but other positions need strengthening too.

With Jan Vertonghen in the final few months of his contract, Mourinho is also going to need a centre-back and, according to El Desmarque, Real Madrid stalwart Eder Militao is on the radar.

The former Porto star hasn't been a huge success in the Spanish capital as of yet, but he's still a fine defender, considering he's at Real in the first place, and he'd be a big upgrade on the aging Vertonghen.

Right-back is a position that's caused the Lilywhites no end of problems, perhaps since Kyle Walker left, but there's always talk about Norwich City's Max Aarons coming in and The Express reiterated it last month.

In midfield, Tanguy Ndombele hasn't been a big hit since his club-record switch from Lyon but, according to Sky Sports, Tottenham also want his fellow Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia in what might give Mourinho the most powerful midfield-two in the Premier League.

Here's an example of how Mourinho could line up if - and it's probably big IF - these transfers come off.

How Tottenham could line up IF their reported targets materialise. pic.twitter.com/NY0WP43mLW — Shane Callaghan (@SugarShane1988) March 24, 2020