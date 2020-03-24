Quick links

Tottenham's best team looks so good if Levy pulls off transfers

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with plenty of players.

It's no secret that Tottenham Hotspur need reinforcements if they're going to end their trophy drought.

The North Londoners haven't won anything since a League Cup in 2008 and the pressure will be on Jose Mourinho - a two-time Champions League winner - to change that next season.

Considering Tottenham are 41 points behind Liverpool and seven behind fourth-placed Chelsea, you could argue that Mourinho needs quite a few changes to his best XI.

But if Spurs land the players that they're being linked to then the Portuguese has every chance of making inroads toward delivering silverware.

 

Firstly, they're routinely linked with a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana and given Hugo Lloris's struggles as of late, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if that one was genuine.

The 23-year-old was linked as recently as February [The Daily Mail] but other positions need strengthening too.

With Jan Vertonghen in the final few months of his contract, Mourinho is also going to need a centre-back and, according to El Desmarque, Real Madrid stalwart Eder Militao is on the radar.

Spurs Chairman Daviel Levy (R) and his son, Joshua look on ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad...

The former Porto star hasn't been a huge success in the Spanish capital as of yet, but he's still a fine defender, considering he's at Real in the first place, and he'd be a big upgrade on the aging Vertonghen.

Right-back is a position that's caused the Lilywhites no end of problems, perhaps since Kyle Walker left, but there's always talk about Norwich City's Max Aarons coming in and The Express reiterated it last month.

In midfield, Tanguy Ndombele hasn't been a big hit since his club-record switch from Lyon but, according to Sky Sports, Tottenham also want his fellow Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia in what might give Mourinho the most powerful midfield-two in the Premier League.

Here's an example of how Mourinho could line up if - and it's probably big IF - these transfers come off.

Eder Militao of FC Porto during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and FC Porto at Estadio Jose Alvalade on January 12, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

